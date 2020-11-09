Local college students react to President-Elect Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness

GRAMBLING, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Multiple news agencies, including the Associated Press, are projecting Joe Biden as the winner of this year’s presidential election.

Local college students said although the announcement has been prolonged, they’re already thinking of how the results will work in their favor.

As many of us know, student loan debt is now the largest form of consumer best carried by Americans. During his campaign, President-Elect, Joe Biden proposed to eliminate that debt for those who want to further their education.

“It was kind of a lot of chaos, but I think the best man won, that’s my honest opinion,” Demond Porter, a Grambling State University student, said.

Porter said as he gets closer to graduation, student loans are on the forefront of his mind.

“Especially because bills pile up,” Porter said.

During Biden’s campaign, the President-Elect talked about his clear plan student loans. He said if elected, he would make several changes to student loan repayment, student loan forgiveness, and the cost of college. Porter said this is one of the reasons he, like many other students, were rooting for Biden.

“That would really help out tremendously, especially me being a junior and getting ready to graduate next year,” Porter said.

As a candidate, Biden proposed cancelling up to $10,000 worth of federal student loans for each borrower. Porter said he hopes Biden keeps that promise.

“That act can really help me tremendously and that’s a good thing and I really think that just pushed him to win this Presidency,” Porter said.

Porter also said with the way the coronavirus has hit the economy, he and his classmates are worried about being able to find jobs in their fields. He said with Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, it’ll at least give them some sense of relief after graduation.