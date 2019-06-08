Local coalition awarded $479,000 EPA Brownfield Assessment Grant

MONROE, La. (06/07/19) – Today, EPA Region 6 Director, Ronnie Crossland and his staff, gave a big announcement at the Origin Bank Rivermarket. The local coalition of Monroe, along with West Monroe and the Ouachita Parish police jury, was awarded an EPA brownfield assessment grant.



The $479,000 grant will help stimulate local economic development. More specifically, it will filter funds into previously developed land that is not being used by the city. Monroe mayor Jamie Mayo says he is excited for what the future will hold.

“We continue to be aggressive in our efforts to spur economic development. We got a lot of great things happening in the city of Monroe, and being the lead on this project is significant,” said Mayor Mayo.

The assessment grant provides funding for inventories, planning, environmental assessments, and community outreach. The performance period for this grant is three years.

