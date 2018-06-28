Local clinic gives free HIV tests to help raise awareness

WEST MONROE, La. - Nationwide clinics raised awareness of HIV with free HIV testing today.

The Go-Care Clinic in West Monroe gave free HIV testing today and wants to help erase the stigma of getting A.I.D.S. tests.

They offer free testing every day and encourage everyone to stop by and find out their status.

Dr. Tavell Kindall says, "You want know if you do if fact have HIV if so we have excellent medications that can treat the infection and keep you healthy."

On-air personality for 100.1 FM, Jeremy Powell says, "It takes five minutes. Know your status. One in five people have HIV and don't know it. So it's good to know your status."

This year's theme is "Doing it my way, testing for HIV".

National HIV testing day was first observed on June 27, 1995.

