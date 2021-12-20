Local cat shelter hopes to spread some holiday cheer with an adoption special

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A local non-profit animal shelter is offering adoptable kittens at an affordable price.

Courtesy: River Cities Humane Society for Cats

According to River Cities Humane Society for Cats, they are offering two cats for a $100 adoption fee. The shelter says there is still time to finish up your Christmas shopping and they say you can bring twice the love home this Christmas.

Every cat you adopt from River Cities Humane Society will be up to date on all age appropriate shots, spayed or neutered, and micro chipped. The shelter says they work with several of the local veterinarians to make sure that when you adopt a cat it is healthy and ready to start a new and happy life with their “fur-ever” families.

The River Cities Humane Society for Cats is located on Desiard Street between Kansas Lane and the ULM campus and they have been rescuing cats for more than 30 years. The shelter says they have only been able to keep and care for these cats through the generous donations of the community.

River Cities is a non-profit animal shelter that receives no assistance from Local, State, or Federal funding. If you would like more information about adoption, how to donate, or how to become a recurring donor, click here.

In the past two years the shelter has started a recurring donor program that has some special perks. If someone is willing to give at least $20 dollars at month they will receive a special gift as thanks for helping to keep these kitties happy and healthy.

The shelter also has a wish list on Amazon and Chewy if you would like to simply shop to help support a kitten without adopting or fostering. And if you aren’t a fan of shopping for animal needs, you can simply add River Cities to your Amazon account with Amazon Smile.

The shelter also has a live feed set up in their kitten room if you want to watch them play and be kittens, click here.