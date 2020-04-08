Local businesses partner together to give food to front line workers at St. Francis Medical Center

MONROE, La (04/08/20) — Chef Taxi and Coffee Bean in Monroe partnered together to pass out food to workers at St. Francis Medical Center today.

The event was a way to say thank you to all the workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. A counselor at Palmetto Addiction Recovery Center raised the funds and reached out to Chef Taxi and Coffee Bean to get involved.

“One of my best friends, Jeffy, the man, the myth, the legend decided to raise $1,000 dollars for health care workers during this time because they’re putting their lives at risk going in to help everybody and so he wanted to do something special for them and we wanted to get involved,” said Tommy Neck, Owner of Chef Taxi.

Workers at St. Francis received the donations and delivered them to the workers inside after separating the boxes of food for different departments in the hospital.