Local businesses collecting food, water, clothing to donate to south Louisiana

Blown down trees and debris surround damaged homes and buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WEST MONROE, La. — Two local businesses and a motorcycle group have teamed up to collect donations for south Louisiana.

Warhawk Harley-Davidson, Warhawk HOG Chapter #4530, and Copeland Electrical Contractors have teamed up to collect water, clothing, toiletry items, and non-perishable food to help residents in south Louisiana who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura.

If you would like to donate items, you can drop them off at Warhawk Harley-Davidson, located at 6200 Frontage Road in Monroe, Louisiana, between 9:30 AM and 5:30 PM Tuesday through Friday or between 9 AM and 4 PM on Saturday.

The items will be delivered to the Diocese of Lafayette and from there the times will be dispersed as needed.

The organizers of this donation are asking residents who want to donate to please do so by Thursday, September 10, 2020. They ask this so that the items can be delivered the weekend of September 12.