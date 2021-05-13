Local businesses awarded for excellence at Chamber of Commerce ceremony

by: Rick Boone

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe and Ouachita Parish Small Businesses in are area were given a high salute with outstanding awards from the Chamber of Commerce.

Here are the 2021 winners of the Small Business Awards:

Category – Innovator of the Year

Dr. Terry King, Kings Springs

Category – Micro Business

Donald Arnold, Glass Doctor of Monroe

Category – Small Business

Matt Turpin, DDS

Category – Emerging Entrepreneur

Tracy Carter, JAC’s Craft Smokehouse

Category – Community Champion

John Coleman, The Coleman Company

Category – Female Champion

Linda Lavender Ford & Linda Ford Bourland

Category – Silver Plus

Clark Cooper, Cooper Veterinary Hospital

The event was held Thursday, May 13, at the West Monroe Chamber building.

