Local businesses awarded for excellence at Chamber of Commerce ceremony

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe and Ouachita Parish Small Businesses in are area were given a high salute with outstanding awards from the Chamber of Commerce.
Here are the 2021 winners of the Small Business Awards:
Category – Innovator of the Year
Dr. Terry King, Kings Springs
Category – Micro Business
Donald Arnold, Glass Doctor of Monroe
Category – Small Business
Matt Turpin, DDS
Category – Emerging Entrepreneur
Tracy Carter, JAC’s Craft Smokehouse
Category – Community Champion
John Coleman, The Coleman Company
Category – Female Champion
Linda Lavender Ford & Linda Ford Bourland
Category – Silver Plus
Clark Cooper, Cooper Veterinary Hospital
The event was held Thursday, May 13, at the West Monroe Chamber building.