Local business owners named to state-wide task force aimed at re-opening Louisiana’s economy

WEST MONROE, La. — A businessman from Monroe and a businesswoman from Mer Rouge have been named to a state-wide task force that will focus on helping to re-open Louisiana’s economy.

Friday Ellis, of Monroe, and Meryl Kennedy Farr, of Mer Rouge, will be representing North Louisiana among business leaders and government officials to develop solutions and recommendations to help Louisiana recover from the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on the economy.

Ellis said he will assemble a local advisory team with representation from every district in Ouachita

Parish to make sure he has a comprehensive view and understanding of issues facing area residents, governments and businesses.

The Task Force is expected to hold its first virtual meeting in April, and that online meeting may be

available for public viewing. Additional meetings, both online and in-person, will be held in May and June as public health conditions allow.

