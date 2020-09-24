Local business hosts blood drive two Saturdays in a row

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lifeshare Blood Center and Rick Breen’s Rapid Lube & Wash announce plans to have blood drives two Saturdays in a row.

There will be two blood drives held at two Rapid Lube & Wash locations. The first will be Saturday, October 3 at the Monroe location and the second on Saturday, September 10. Both drives will run from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Lifeshare Mobile will be parking the parking lot and they are asking that you schedule your donation ahead of time.

“When Hurricane Laura devastated our area, we knew LifeShare would need assistance in restoring their blood supply reserves,” said Matt Talbert, General Manager of Rick Breen’s Rapid Lube & Wash. “Donating blood can make a life changing difference to the person who receives it.”

Click the date to schedule your appointment: October 3, 2020 or October 10, 2020.

Rick Breen’s Rapid Lube & Wash is planning to give donors a free T-shirt and “The Works Car Wash” for their donation.



For more information about Lifeshare Blood Centers click here or call (318) 322-4445.