Local business damaged after vehicle slams into patio

WEST MONROE, La. — A local restaurant has some serious damage to their building after a vehicle slammed into their patio overnight.

According to a Facebook post made by Trapp’s – West Monroe, a vehicle that was involved in a police chase on Thursday night appears to have jumped from the Endom Bridge and landed on their patio.

According to the West Monroe Police Department, the chase began around 1:20 AM on Friday. The chase began on Bridge Street and ended when the vehicle slammed into Trapp’s.

Police say that the driver, a juvenile whose identity is not being released due to their age, was taken to the hospital for an evaluation after the crash. Police do not suspect that the juvenile was under the influence during the incident.

The juvenile will be charged with careless driving and breaking curfew as a juvenile.

Even with the damage, Trapp’s will still be open during their normal operating hours.