Local bar owner upset over Louisiana’s new restrictions, closing bars for at least two weeks

MONROE, La. (07/13/2020) — There’s nothing on tap at Junkyard Bar in Monroe, and no guests. With Covid-19 cases on the climb in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards has implemented new restrictions like closing down bars.

Lane Clark, Owner of Junkyard, says he’s mad. This is the second time he’s had to close up shop thanks to Covid-19.

“I can’t operate without being paid, there’s going to come a time where we’re going to have to close permanently,” Clark said.

He says at this rate, in the next three to four months, he may be closed for good and he has questions.

“Why are casinos open and bars aren’t? Why [are] restaurants that have bars allowed to be open,” he said.

Down the street, another bar, Brass Monkey Pub and Patio is also having to make some changes.

“We are disappointed this is happening not only for us but for other local businesses in the area. Luckily we are able to transition into opening Five19 Tap House and Tapas next door to Brass Monkey and we know everyone is really excited about that. The safer we are as a community, the sooner we’ll be able to open both sides back up.” Brass Monkey

In the meantime, Clark wants to sweep away these new restrictions and have the Governor really understand what business owners are up against.

“I want the governor to not have a paycheck until this is over so he knows how it feels,” he said.

The new restrictions are in place until at least July 24th.