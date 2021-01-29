Local authorities conducting various safety checkpoints

Authorities with the West Monroe Police Department say they will be conducting an occupant protection checkpoint on Monday, February 1, 2021 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm within the city limits of West Monroe.

Another checkpoint will be conducted on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 6:00 pm to midnight by the West Monroe Police Department and the Louisiana State Police within the city limits of West Monroe.

Officials say these checkpoints are funded through the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and are being implemented to local authorities are combatting the problem of impaired driving and occupant protection violations.

You can visit the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to learn more about the program at lahighwaysafety.org.