Local author writes children's book on kindness and the environment
(4/30/19) Local Monroe author, of the children's book Kindness Matters: Sharing Bees, Antionette Clark, and local bee keeper, Dan Holt, sit down with KTVE's Chris Demirdjian to discuss her latest book and the importance of bees in our environment.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
