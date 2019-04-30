Local News

Local author writes children's book on kindness and the environment

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 09:29 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 09:29 AM CDT

Local author writes children's book on kindness and the environment

(4/30/19) Local Monroe author, of the children's book Kindness Matters: Sharing Bees, Antionette Clark, and local bee keeper, Dan Holt, sit down with KTVE's Chris Demirdjian to discuss her latest book and the importance of bees in our environment. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News