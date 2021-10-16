Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Monroe man arrested on 23 counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse and multiple drug charges
Local Army veteran turns 101 years old
Video
Jena man arrested for 2nd Degree Murder following a traffic stop in Grant Parish
Afternoon delight: Tigers rebound, upset Gators
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, October 15th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, October 15th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Thursday, October 14th
Video
Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 14th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, October 14th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 13th
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Afternoon delight: Tigers rebound, upset Gators
Top Stories
JENA VS GRANT HIGHLIGHTS FINAL: JENA 31 GRANT 0
Video
CALDWELL VS CARROLL HIGHLIGHTS FINAL IN DOUBLE OT: CARROLL 20 CALDWELL 14
Video
Sterlington Dominates Wossman and Improves to 7-0
Video
Football Friday Night: Week Seven, October 15th
Video
Community
Louisiana Living
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Local Army veteran turns 101 years old
Video
Top Stories
Teachers in Texas district told to offer ‘opposing’ views on Holocaust
JENA VS GRANT HIGHLIGHTS FINAL: JENA 31 GRANT 0
Video
CALDWELL VS CARROLL HIGHLIGHTS FINAL IN DOUBLE OT: CARROLL 20 CALDWELL 14
Video
Sterlington Dominates Wossman and Improves to 7-0
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Sponsored Content: Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
Local Army veteran turns 101 years old
Local News
by:
Brandon Ringo
Posted:
Oct 16, 2021 / 04:44 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 16, 2021 / 04:44 PM CDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Monroe man arrested on 23 counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse and multiple drug charges
Four local residents arrested after Monroe Police performs a drug bust
Video
Jena man arrested for 2nd Degree Murder following a traffic stop in Grant Parish
Update: Former Louisiana State Trooper indicted on Civil Rights charge for assault of a Monroe Man
Video
West Monroe man arrested for weapon and drug charges
Don't Miss
Monroe man arrested on 23 counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse and multiple drug charges
Jena man arrested for 2nd Degree Murder following a traffic stop in Grant Parish
Afternoon delight: Tigers rebound, upset Gators
Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar
Jury finds Covington man guilty of attempting to kill his parents
WATCH: Funeral procession for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert
Live
Sterlington Dominates Wossman and Improves to 7-0
Video
Trending Stories
Monroe man arrested on 23 counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse and multiple drug charges
Four local residents arrested after Monroe Police performs a drug bust
Video
Jena man arrested for 2nd Degree Murder following a traffic stop in Grant Parish
Update: Former Louisiana State Trooper indicted on Civil Rights charge for assault of a Monroe Man
Video
West Monroe man arrested for weapon and drug charges