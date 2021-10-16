Local Army veteran turns 101 years old

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Friday October 15, agents with the Metro Narcotics Unit executed an arrest warrant for 48-year-old Allen Blount on the 3200 block of Dick Taylor Street in Monroe.

During the investigation, authorities found Blount sitting on the front porch of a home advising of the warrant. When agents attempted to put Blount in handcuffs, he reportedly pulled away in an attempt to destroy evidence.