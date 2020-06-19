Local Antique Alley shop permanently closes its doors due to COVID-19

WEST MONROE, La (06/19/20) — COVID-19 has impacted businesses around the country and for one local Antique Alley shop, business didn’t pick back up, forcing her to close.

“I love downtown. The friends I ‘ve made here with the other business owners. That’s the hardest part walking away to me is the community that you build,” said Kerri McBeth, Owner of The Mother Hen.

The Mother Hen nestled it’s way to Antique Alley providing shoppers with a local clothing store.

“I’ve been in business for four years, so it’s just been a constant climb of business. People figuring out that you’re here. So it’s been steady growth, and then… you know a pandemic happens so it comes to a quick halt,” said McBeth.

Mcbeth says during the covid-19 shutdown, she worked hard to keep business up.

“I started with online sales and I do feel like they were successful. I was almost slower when we were able to open up. I did a lot of home deliveries so I still had some income flow,” said McBeth.

She says losing the Easter holiday didn’t help the closure since it’s usually one of the busiest times of the year and can carry her shop income through Christmas. While The Mother Hen is flying the nest, she’s encouraging others to still shop local.

“I just hope people are educated in where their money and tax dollars are spent. I hope people take advantage of the opportunity we have here. I’d hate to see other business close behind me,” said McBeth.

The Mother Hen has sales on clothing and accessories and has all the inventory for Spring, Summer, and Fall wear displayed in the shop until they close their doors.