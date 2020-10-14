Local animal shelter hosts virtual fundraiser

Courtesy: RCHS

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A local animal shelter is getting ready to host their largest fundraiser of the year.

River Cities Humane Society for Cats (RCHS) will host their 6th Annual Tails at Twilight (TAT) on Saturday, October 17th from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Due to the coronavirus, the group will be hosting this year’s party via Facebook Live.

Organizers say that TAT is the largest fundraiser of the year for RCHS. They say there will be raffle items, a pet costume contest, a silent auction and interactive trivia games through out the two hour Facebook Live event.

Brooke Wells, the shelter Director, says “TAT is important because it raises awareness about River Cities and how we contribute to the homeless cat population in our community. TAT also raises about one third of our yearly operating expenses, which allows RCHS to continue its life saving mission.”

Courtesy: RCHS

RCHS is one of at least three animal shelters in the area, but they pride themselves on being the only no kill shelter in Northeast Louisiana and that they give their animals the best care in the area.

Wells says, “We go above and beyond for each and every feline in our care. They receive the best veterinary care no matter the cost. And our knowledgeable cat care team knows the temperament and history of each kitty. With this knowledge, we are able to place each kitty in the best home possible.”

The president of the board for RCHS, Melissa Traxler, says the money raised at TAT goes directly to the shelter and helping to care for the cats.

“The shelter requires maintenance, regular upkeep, and cleaning to keep it functioning. It’s [the money] used for litter, for enrichment toys for cats and kittens, and materials that help promote the shelter,” said Traxler.

With money being tight due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers understand that money is tight for some people and there are many ways that you can support RCHS without money.

“There are many ways people can contribute to RCHS such as volunteering: in shelter or at events, fostering kittens, and raising awareness by following us on social media and sharing our post. Our volunteers, supporters, and fans are our best advocates,” says Wells.

Courtesy: RCHS

Traxler says, “We always need foster parents for the kittens. It may only be for a few weeks while they are being bottle fed or while the mother is still breastfeeding the kittens, or until they are ready to be returned back to the shelter. Some of the cats need socialization before they can come live with the other cats and be adopted out. So, if you are good with cats and helping to socialize them, that’s another way you can help.”

You can find more information about River Cities Humane Society for Cats by clicking here and to join their event you can click here. Or you can follow them on Facebook here and Instagram here.