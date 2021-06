MONROE, La. — Living Waters Outreach Church presents “A Night of Worship and Prophecy” hosted by Pastor Andy Smith, featuring international worship leader, Eddie James.

According to a release issued by the I-Worship Network, the event will take place at the Living Waters Outreach Church on 1100 Jackson Street, Monroe, La. on June 4, 2021, at 7:00 P.M.

It is free and open for the public to enjoy.