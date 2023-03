MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 29, 2023, the LiveWell Delta will host a free cancer screening for breast, colorectal, prostate, and skin. There will also be health vendors, food, music, and fun activities for the entire family.

Photo courtesy of Livewell Delta

The event will take place at the Monroe Civic Center Plaza from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For more information, you can contact 318-414-9758 or visit marybird.org/livewelldelta.