Live Oaks Bar and Ballroom reopens for business almost two years after shutdown

MONROE, La (12/10/19) — Live Oaks Bar and Ballroom applied for a new liquor license after the business officially closed in 2018.

In May of 2018, the bar closed their doors after being on a suspension period for selling alcohol to minors. Leaving many residents confused, the bar also left regular attendees without a hangout spot for the weekend.

“Fun positive I love that there’s always live music there,” said Christina Gray, resident.

The close came as a surprise after business seemed to be booming with new events each week.

“I was very shocked because it’s always been a very structured atmosphere and a very trusting environment too,” said Gray.

Almost two years later, the bar applied to get their license back in hopes to open doors for business once again. Tuesday night, Monroe City Council talked about the new alcohol license application and Council members voted the bar a new license.

Council members say as long as the bar follows the requirements for the license, they can sell alcohol to those above the age of 21.

Despite the original setback, Live Oaks Bar and Ballroom will reopen giving locals another spot to enjoy live music, drinks, and time with friends.

The official grand reopening of the bar is this Friday, December 13th.