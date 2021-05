BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) - A bill that would decriminalize and legalize marijuana in Louisiana is once again being delayed. But there is still hope the debate will go on this week.

All eyes have been on the Republican Representative Richard Nelson as he has been working to secure the votes for House Bill 699. With some of his confirmed ‘yes’ voters absent he pulled the bill to wait for the full support and make some changes to the language. This is the second time he has delayed the bill as he works with other representatives to get them to support the bill.