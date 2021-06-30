LIVE: Funeral services for former Monroe Police Chief, Joe Stewart

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Watch Live as former Monroe Police Chief, Joe Stewart is laid to rest. This procession is being held at North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe.

Stewart passed on Thursday, June 24. According to his obituary, Stewart became an officer at the Monroe Police Department in 1974 and was appointed chief in November of 1992, where he served with honors until June 14, 2003.

Police tell us during his tenure, Stewart was instrumental in keeping the department up to date on the latest technology and lead what was believed to be the premier police agency in northeast Louisiana.

Chief Stewart is remembered by the police department as an inspiration and source of pride for the department.

The Monroe Police Department says, “Chief Stewart will be missed by all and always remembered in the halls of the Department and throughout the City of Monroe.”

Mayor Friday Ellis joins the police department in mourning the loss of Ret. Chief Joe Stewart. He issued this statement on the passing of Ret. Chief Joe Stewart:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Stewart’s family and friends. Chief Stewart served with distinction and the City of Monroe is a better place thanks to his leadership.” Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis responds to the passing of former chief of police, Ret. Chief Joe Stewart.

Stewart retired in 2019. To read his full obituary, click here.