RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD)– In Louisiana, over 600,000 people are facing hunger, and one Louisiana Tech student sought out to fight against food insecurity.

Ethan Jeffus is the founder of Little Free Pantry Louisiana; he explained how he got started. “Getting this project started was all about making food and other essentials more accessible, and I knew I wanted to start the first location in Sibley, Louisiana, primarily because they didn’t have a food bank or a food pantry for their residents, and food insecurity is something that is massive across the state and in the country, so really bringing that resource to the community helped to provide more resources for the citizens.”

The Little Free Pantry has spread all over the state and even has three locations in Ruston. One location is in front of The Boys and Girls Club.

The volunteer coordinator of the Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana, Marion Clay, explained why it’s nice to have the pantry accessible. “Having a little free pantry that is outside of our physical door gives people the comfort to actually get needed items without having to come in because not everybody is comfortable asking for help, and that’s ok.”

Jeffus explained how community support drives the success of the pantry. “This project is community-driven, and so one thing I’ve noticed since starting this project a year ago is that, you know, it relies heavily on community support, and through all of our locations, they’ve kind of just picked up and become self-sustaining. They really rest on the anonymous donors and just the random community members who want to make a difference and see this as a resource to help fuel that change in the community.”

If you would like to start a little free pantry in your area or sponsor one you can go to www.ethanjeffus.com/little-free-pantry-la