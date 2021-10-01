LIST: Safest cities in Louisiana ranked

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — SafeWise just released their seventh annual Safest Cities report for Louisiana.

Louisiana 2021 crime rates have dropped compared to last year according to reports. Although it has decreased, according to SafeWise, gun violence has doubled.

Here are the 10 Safest Cities in Louisiana for 2021

1. Addis

2. Harahan

3. Youngsville

4. Mandeville

5. Tallulah

6. Westwego

7. Rayne

8. Scott

9. Carencro

10. Kenner

Didn’t find your city in the top 10?

SafeWise calculated crime rates for every city in the state that met its population threshold based on the state’s median population. See how the remaining cities ranked in the list below.

NOTE: If you don’t see your city on the list, it means that it was below the population threshold or didn’t submit a complete crime report to the FBI in 2019.

2021 Rank City Population VC per 1,000 PC per 1,000 11 Slidell 27.77K 2.7 28.5 12 Baker 13.24K 3.9 24.6 13 Broussard 12.99K 2.5 33.0 14 Ruston 22.15K 3.8 30.6 15 Zachary 18.01K 4.4 35.3 16 Sulphur 20.20K 3.3 43.8 17 Thibodaux 14.59K 5.6 35.3 18 Lake Charles 78.73K 5.2 36.9 19 Abbeville 12.14K 8.3 25.9 20 Lafayette 126.69K 5.2 43.0 21 Ville Platte 7.03K 1.3 58.3 22 Gretna 17.73K 6.7 40.4 23 Minden 11.98K 8.8 33.1 24 Houma 32.77K 6.4 45.4 25 Walker 6.30K 5.2 52.1 26 Eunice 9.94K 5.1 55.3 27 Bossier City 69.04K 7.9 46.7 28 Shreveport 187.56K 7.8 49.0 29 Pineville 14.26K 8.0 51.6 30 Baton Rouge 220.65K 9.4 52.9 31 Crowley 12.62K 12.5 41.8 32 Breaux Bridge 8.24K 5.1 73.4 33 Bogalusa 11.68K 12.6 46.1 34 New Orleans 394.50K 11.4 52.9 35 Gonzales 10.94K 5.6 85.3 36 Natchitoches 17.75K 10.0 68.8 37 West Monroe 12.35K 9.1 73.3 38 Ponchatoula 7.48K 10.4 69.9 39 Bastrop 10.16K 10.0 81.4 40 Monroe 47.75K 17.7 65.8 41 Alexandria 46.63K 15.7 89.6 42 Opelousas 16.05K 24.5 80.2 Courtesy of SafeWise

Visit SafeWise for more information on Louisiana crime rates here.