LIST: Safest cities in Louisiana ranked

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — SafeWise just released their seventh annual Safest Cities report for Louisiana.
Louisiana 2021 crime rates have dropped compared to last year according to reports. Although it has decreased, according to SafeWise, gun violence has doubled.
Here are the 10 Safest Cities in Louisiana for 2021
1. Addis
2. Harahan
3. Youngsville
4. Mandeville
5. Tallulah
6. Westwego
7. Rayne
8. Scott
9. Carencro
10. Kenner
Didn’t find your city in the top 10?
SafeWise calculated crime rates for every city in the state that met its population threshold based on the state’s median population. See how the remaining cities ranked in the list below.
NOTE: If you don’t see your city on the list, it means that it was below the population threshold or didn’t submit a complete crime report to the FBI in 2019.
|2021 Rank
|City
|Population
|VC per 1,000
|PC per 1,000
|11
|Slidell
|27.77K
|2.7
|28.5
|12
|Baker
|13.24K
|3.9
|24.6
|13
|Broussard
|12.99K
|2.5
|33.0
|14
|Ruston
|22.15K
|3.8
|30.6
|15
|Zachary
|18.01K
|4.4
|35.3
|16
|Sulphur
|20.20K
|3.3
|43.8
|17
|Thibodaux
|14.59K
|5.6
|35.3
|18
|Lake Charles
|78.73K
|5.2
|36.9
|19
|Abbeville
|12.14K
|8.3
|25.9
|20
|Lafayette
|126.69K
|5.2
|43.0
|21
|Ville Platte
|7.03K
|1.3
|58.3
|22
|Gretna
|17.73K
|6.7
|40.4
|23
|Minden
|11.98K
|8.8
|33.1
|24
|Houma
|32.77K
|6.4
|45.4
|25
|Walker
|6.30K
|5.2
|52.1
|26
|Eunice
|9.94K
|5.1
|55.3
|27
|Bossier City
|69.04K
|7.9
|46.7
|28
|Shreveport
|187.56K
|7.8
|49.0
|29
|Pineville
|14.26K
|8.0
|51.6
|30
|Baton Rouge
|220.65K
|9.4
|52.9
|31
|Crowley
|12.62K
|12.5
|41.8
|32
|Breaux Bridge
|8.24K
|5.1
|73.4
|33
|Bogalusa
|11.68K
|12.6
|46.1
|34
|New Orleans
|394.50K
|11.4
|52.9
|35
|Gonzales
|10.94K
|5.6
|85.3
|36
|Natchitoches
|17.75K
|10.0
|68.8
|37
|West Monroe
|12.35K
|9.1
|73.3
|38
|Ponchatoula
|7.48K
|10.4
|69.9
|39
|Bastrop
|10.16K
|10.0
|81.4
|40
|Monroe
|47.75K
|17.7
|65.8
|41
|Alexandria
|46.63K
|15.7
|89.6
|42
|Opelousas
|16.05K
|24.5
|80.2
Visit SafeWise for more information on Louisiana crime rates here.