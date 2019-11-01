Lincoln Parish works to relieve inmate overflow through jail expansion

Lincoln Parish is currently dealing with an inmate overflow.

It forces them to send inmates in other parish jails.

The warden says sending inmates elsewhere, due the lack of space, takes a big dip into the jail’s budget.

“For the last few years we have Ouachita Parish Corrections in Monroe has held the majority of our overflow inmates, and it’s been costing us a lot of money, about $25,000 a month average,” Jim Tuten said.

That’s why the facility is working on a $2.8M expansion.

The 96-bed addition would make room for Lincoln Parish inmates and allow the jail make money off other parishes.

“For the next 5 years, we should be able to hold 20 or 30 additional inmates for other jurisdictions,” Tuten said. “That would actually generate close to $200,000 a year, which would make the majority of our payments on our new building.”

The balance would be borrowed from the u-s department of agriculture.

Although the construction costs are almost $900k more than the original estimated cost. Tuten says the jail’s surplus budget will cover it.

“So we are going to use some of that money to pay the difference between the bid and what the estimated cost was going to be,” Tuten said.

Only two more phases need to be approved before construction can begin.

“We are awaiting final approval of the USDA authorizing the loan, once we get that the police jury will vote to authorize the acceptings of the low bid that we already have,” Tuten said. “Once that’s done we can start construction. “

Construction to take about 8 and a half months to finish if they have good weather.