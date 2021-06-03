Lincoln Parish teen killed in crash

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say a Lincoln Parish teen was killed in a car wreck.

According to police, they were called to a single car wreck at about 1:00 a.m. on U.S. Highway 167 south of Dubach.

Police tell us the crash claimed the life of Damarion Brown, 15, of Junction City, Louisiana, and he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the wreck. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say their initial investigation shows a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Darin Brown, Jr., 18, of Junction City was headed north on Hwy 167 at a high rate of speed.

Police tell us they are still investigating why Brown, Jr. lost control and drove off the right side of the road and the car began to flip, which is when

Police tell us Brown, Jr. and Tyrell Smith, 22, received minor injuries and they were also not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

A toxicology sample was taken and will be submitted for analysis. Police tell us they believe impairment and speed are suspected factors in this wreck; this crash remains under investigation.