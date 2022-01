RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the Senior Life Expo on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Life Expo will be held at the Ruston Sports Indoor Complex from 7:30 AM to Noon.

There will be prizes, information, great food, and guest speakers. Grand prize drawings are set to take place for flat screen televisions, in addition to various door prizes.

For more information, please contact Sgt. Iris Winston at 318-251-6440 or by email iwinston@lincolnparish.org.