Ruston, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 22, 2023, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a medication take-back event at the Super 1 Foods, which is located at 1500 North Trenton Street in Ruston, La., from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

For more information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111.