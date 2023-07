RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are working on the theft of a tractor from Rock Corner Road in Dubach, La. The tractor was last seen on July 7, 2023. It is a 90hp Kubota with a front-end loader. There is a hay spear on the front as well as on the rear of the tractor.

Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information regarding the stolen tractor, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111.