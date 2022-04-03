LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies are saddened to hear of the passing of retired Sheriff Wayne Houck.

Houck served as Lincoln Parish sheriff from 1980 until his retirement in 2004. Funeral services for Houck will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Temple Baptist Church Sanctuary in Ruston, La.

Interment will follow at Harmony Chapel Cemetery in Hico, La., under the direction of the Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Temple Baptist Church Sanctuary. Houck was 83-years-old.

Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office

Deputies asked that you keep the Houck family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.