LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office honors 14 graduates for the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Cadet Academy.
Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office
by: Hannah Clark
Posted:
Updated:
Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office
by: Hannah Clark
Posted:
Updated:
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office honors 14 graduates for the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Cadet Academy.