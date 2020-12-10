Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office holds second annual “Turkeys Not Tickets” event

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office was back at it again this year trying to spread some cheer ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Over the course of two days, deputies with LPSO took to the streets searching for drivers committing traffic violations. Instead of giving the drivers a ticket, they presented them with a 12-pound turkey.

All in all, the deputies made over 100 traffic stops.

In a post on the office’s Facebook page, they thanked the Lincoln Agency, LLC for coloring books and gift cards to local restaurants. They also thanked Super 1 Foods for providing the turkeys, which were paid for through the LPSO Employee Fund.