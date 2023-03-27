LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Sheriff Stephen Williams of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office recognized Detective Matthew Henderson for his recent promotion to lieutenant and supervisor of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Lieutenant Henderson began his service with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2012. He started his career in Lincoln Parish as a deputy assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division where he worked for several years before being promoted to patrol supervisor. In 2019, Deputy Henderson was selected and promoted to Detective, and he left the Patrol Division to join the Criminal Investigations team.

Lieutenant Henderson has gained a great deal of experience and knowledge while serving as a criminal investigator. His extensive experience leading and assisting with investigations of numerous different crimes, including many major crimes, has proven him to be a very committed and capable team player.

Lieutenant Henderson also represents the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office on two separate multi-agency investigative task forces, in which he collaborates with other local and state law enforcement agencies across the region. In addition, Lieutenant Henderson serves as the liaison between Lincoln Parish and the Louisiana State Police Fusion Center and is the assigned agency public information officer, overseeing all Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office press relations.