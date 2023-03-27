RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced its newest program “The Special Needs Program.” Residents can visit the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office starting on March 27, 2023, to obtain up to 3 stickers for each of their vehicles that will help First Responders better serve the public.

First Responders will be able to quickly identify that there might be a person with Autism, Down syndrome, dementia, deafness, PTSD, etc. in the home or car in the case of an accident or encounter and can react accordingly.

This is a free service provided to the citizens of Lincoln Parish. To get your sticker, stop by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and fill out the form. For more information, you can contact 318-251-6440 or iwinston@lpsheriff.org.