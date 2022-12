LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the dates for their concealed carry classes for 2023. The classes will start at 8 AM, and seating for the classes will be limited.

Photo courtesy of Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you have any further questions about the class, contact Captain Colvin at (318) 251-6413. If you are interested in applying for this course, fill out the application here.