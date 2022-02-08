LINCOLN, PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the results of a massive drug and firearm bust conducted by deputies over the past few weeks.

According to a post on Facebook, the arrest come in collaboration with the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team, who announced the seizure of a variety of narcotics, including marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD and various opioid pills.

Deputies also announced that numerous firearms including an AK-47 rifle, AR-12 shotgun and 3 handguns were seized, as well as $8,000.

In addition to the drugs and guns seized, deputies also advised that 12 narcotics-related arrest warrants were served.