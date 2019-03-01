Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for suspected car thief

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brian Clay

FARMERVILLE, La. - (2/28/19) The Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspected car thief.

On February 28, 2019 at approximately 7:00 PM a vehicle was stolen in Farmerville, LA.

Deputies say the suspect is believed to be Brian Clay, B/M 5’9” 175 lbs.

The stolen vehicle was driven into Lincoln Parish and wrecked on Hwy. 33 near Leachman Road where the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Brian Clay is possibly wearing a blue jacket and multi-colored pants and is possibly still in the area of the wreck.

Residents of this area are advised to remove their keys and lock their vehicles and be on the lookout for this suspect.

Deputies say if you spot Clay, please call 911 immediately.