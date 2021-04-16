Lincoln Parish set to host free household hazardous waste drop-off event on April 17

RUSTON, La. — Spring is in the air and the yearly tradition of “spring cleaning” is in full swing. Lincoln Parish will be hosting a free household hazardous waste drop-off event this weekend to help residents get rid of trash that doesn’t belong in the dump.

The event is taking place on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Lincoln Parish Police Jury Complex from 8 AM until 12 PM. This event is free for all Lincoln Parish and City of Ruston residents. Organizers do ask that participants do not bring commercial or business waste.

Check out the flyer below to see what you can and can’t drop off at the event.