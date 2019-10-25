Lincoln Parish seeks correctional officers

RUSTON, La. (10/25/2019)– Just like many other positions, some sort of turnover is expected over time. Right now Lincoln Parish is experiencing a shortage in correctional officers, specifically guards. That’s why the department is currently searching heavily for applicants.

“We are just always looking for good men and women of the parish to serve the parish,” Lieutenant James Colvin with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, said.

There are a few requirements that need to be met. Applicants must be at least 21 and have a high school education or GED.

“After they have filled out the application you have to take a written test, if they pass that then they have to pass the backgrounds. If they pass that then they have to pass a psychological and then a physical,” Lieutenant Colvin said.

Applicants must also be quick and alert at all times to make sure nothing goes wrong with the inmates.

“It’s a full day of making sure the prisoners are taken care of,” Lieutenant Colvin said.

Duties consist of searching living quarters and enforcing security to prevent assaults or escapes.

“They do the taking care of the prisoners, feeding the prisoners, watching the prisoners. We have them where they… in pod where they open the gates and the doors that different guards go through,” Lieutenant Colvin said.

To apply all you have to do is print out an application from the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office. Once the application is filled out, you can drop it off at the Lincoln Parish Public Safety Complex located on 161 Road Camp Road in Ruston.