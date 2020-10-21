Lincoln Parish School Board announces new superintendent

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lincoln Parish School Board has announced a new superintendent.

On Wednesday, October 21, the school board announced that Ricky Durrett will replace the current superintendent Mike Milstead.

The vote was split 7-5 with Durrett winning over Byron Lyons.

“I have a lot of emotions and feelings. I’ve spent 30 years in this district, and I’m honored to be named the new superintendent. I’ve always had a passion with our kids and I look forward to working with our teachers to make this the best district in the state.” says Durrett

Durrett will take over in January.

