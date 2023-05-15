LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln parish police jury has approved bids to move forward to improve all bike trails at Lincoln Parish Park.

City officials are seeking to renovate the existing 11-mile advanced trail and the 4-mile beginner trail.

April Foster and John Foster are from Hammond, Louisiana. They say they love visiting this park.

“We are so excited. This is one of our favorite parks to come and visit. This is actually, in my opinion, one of the best parks we get to frequent.” Said April.

The project aims to create three additional bike trails, one intermediate trail, and two bike trails for beginners.

“We actually talk to several bikers who come here just for the bike trails.” Added April.

“We love all the trails, but it can definitely be better marked. When you are riding a beginner or intermediate, sometimes it’s hard to know which way to go.” Explained John.

Officials say a center hub will be created as a starting point to connect all five trails. These will be marked according to your skill level.

The $300,000 project is funded by the Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Me being able to have a trail 15 minutes from my house, right next to Louisiana Tech, it’s really great,” said Joshua Ogden, a Louisiana Tech student. “We have a mountain club, so we can come here, we can get practice, and we can just have that fellowship between the guys.”

The estimated cost to build all trails is $320,000, and it’s funded by the Love Louisiana Outdoors Program.

In addition, officials approved a bid of $260,000 to replace the 35-year-old water lines due to constant water leaks. Officials say water lines will be extended to tent camping areas.

“It’s a great representation to show us where our money is going. It’s nice to know, hey we are putting this effort, so when you come out here and pay your $3.00 to use this awesome park, like it’s actually going towards maintenance and the future of the park.” Explained Ogden.The project aims to attract more bikers from out of state and bring more revenue to the parish. The project is expected to be completed by this Fall.