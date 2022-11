RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, Lincoln Parish Park will be displaying drive-thru lights in collaboration with Centric Federal Credit Union.

Photo courtesy of Centric Federal Credit Union

Admission to the park will be $10 per car and $20 per bus. Lights will be available for viewing from 5:30 PM until 10 PM. The last chance to see the lights will be on December 3.