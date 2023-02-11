RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Community Garage Sale returns to the Lincoln Parish Library on Saturday, March 4, 2023. People of the public are invited to host a booth at this indoor community garage sale, hosted by the Friends of the Lincoln Parish Library, from 8 AM until 12 PM.

Booth spaces can be purchased for a fee of $25 for a 10′ by 10’ space that includes one table. Applications for the event are available under the Discussion tab HERE.

Photo courtesy of Lincoln Parish Library

The library will set up the tables and promote the event and your booth. Participants are only required to show up to the event with items to sell, and participants keep the profits.

On Friday, March 3, 2023, booth setup will begin at 1 PM and end at 7 PM. Vendors can completely setup starting at 7 AM on Saturday, March 4th, to be ready for the 8 AM opening. All booth spaces and table tops must be cleaned out by 1 PM.

Unwanted items left at the event will be donated to charity. All proceeds from the registration fees will go towards library programming.

For more information about this program or to reserve your space, contact Kacey Richard, Marketing Coordinator, at 513-5516.