Lincoln Parish holding a residential E-waste day this Saturday

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Clean Earth, along with Lincoln Parish and the City of Ruston, will be hosting a residential E-waste day this Saturday, April 17.

According to a release issued by Clean Earth, this is a residential event for Lincoln Parish and City of Ruston residents and no commercial or business waste will be accepted.

Household hazardous waste isn’t like ordinary trash, and these items don’t belong in the garbage or recycling bin. If they’re not safely thrown out, they can become dangerous.

Instead, this fast and convenient event gives residents the opportunity to turn in items such as:

Fluorescent bulbs

Batteries

“E-waste” such as TVs, printers/copiers, microwaves, cameras, computers/laptops, etc.

Power tools

Humidifiers

Vacuum cleaners

And more!

The event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Police Jury Complex located at 307 North Homer Street in Ruston.