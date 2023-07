LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish Detention Center will be selling garden produce starting on July 5, 2023. Currently, they have tomatoes, squash, and purple hull peas. Sales can be made from 9 AM until 1 PM at the guard shack. If you have any questions, please call (318) 255-4440.

Photo courtesy of Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office