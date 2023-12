All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 8, 2023, detectives of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they began a Theft investigation at 167 North Self Storage. The suspect allegedly entered the storage facility with a passcode and committed the theft, according to authorities.

Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office

If anyone has information about the theft, contact detectives at 318-251-5111.