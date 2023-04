LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 7, 2023, around 10:50 PM, deputies of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that a large amount of blood was discovered in a dumpster at the intersection of Highway 80 and Pleasant Grove Road. According to officials, they are interviewing witnesses and believed that the blood came from an animal.

Deputies confirmed that an investigation is underway. NBC 10 will keep you up to date with the latest.