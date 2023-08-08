LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the early morning shooting that claimed the life of a juvenile. On August 7, 2023, authorities responded to an active crash scene on Beacon Light Road just before 3 AM and discovered one of the occupants of the vehicle had been shot.

According to deputies, the victim was transported for medical treatment but succumbed to injuries later in the morning. Detectives of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking that anyone with information regarding this shooting, please call us at 318-251-5111.