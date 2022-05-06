RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 5, 2022, the 2022 Louisiana Small Business Awards took place in Baton Rouge, La., recognizing small businesses in the state. Amongst the winners were CEO Clint Graham and Chairman Danny Graham of Lincoln Builders in Ruston, La.

Sustaining business stability and growth has never been more challenging than in these last few years. On behalf of the state which you so lovingly support, it gives me great pleasure to honor the Small Business Award recipients whose skill, determination, resourcefulness and optimism embody the heart and soul of our state.

Governor John Bel Ewards