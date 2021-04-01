Light it up blue: City of Monroe announces plans to celebrate Autism Awareness Month

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe is showing its support for autism.

According to the city, Monroe will “light it up blue”, starting Friday, April 2, 2021, in recognition of National Autism Awareness Month.

The city says they will light up City Hall, the Civic Center, Anna Gray Noe Memorial Water Fountain, and the City of Monroe Water Tower blue.

The city is encouraging residents to join them in going blue by wearing blue to help increase awareness, understanding, and inclusion of people who are on the autism spectrum.