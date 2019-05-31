LifeShare open this weekend as blood inventory reaches emergency levels

MONROE, La. — (5/31/19) With blood inventory still at emergency levels, LifeShare Blood Center is keeping all donation centers open this weekend.

We are hoping these extra opportunities will allow more donors to answer this emergency call,” said Sr. Director of Blood Operations Benjamin Prijatel. “More than 1,300 donors have participated since we issued our appeal, but we really need about 2,500 donors before we can call off the emergency. We are still not filling all hospital orders.”

The greatest need is from donors with blood type O. LifeShare’s inventory has marginally increased since earlier this week. One area where there has been no progress is with O positive blood. As of Friday afternoon, LifeShare still had less than a half-day supply – about 11 hours – worth of this most-transfused blood type.

LifeShare’s Monroe Donor Center, 2909 Kilpatrick Blvd., will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Donors can always make an appointment to donate in the center or simply walk in.

Donors are being encouraged to bring a friend, family member, neighbor, or coworker with them when they come to donate. Donors are free to take pictures of themselves during the donation and to share on social media.

Those who have questions about their eligibility or the donation process can call LifeShare or email csanswers@lifeshare.org.

